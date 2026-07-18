Jon Rahm's Fiery Moment at the British Open: A Mere Warning

Jon Rahm narrowly avoided a penalty after throwing his club in frustration during the British Open. Despite being warned for breaching conduct rules, Rahm explained his intense passion often comes out on the course. He is determined to balance his emotions as the tournament progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 02:45 IST
Jon Rahm's Fiery Moment at the British Open: A Mere Warning
  • Country:
  • Spain

During Friday's British Open, former world number one Jon Rahm escaped with just a warning after displaying frustration by throwing his club. Rahm shot a round of 67, positioning himself four shots behind leader Lucas Herbert. His actions could have resulted in a penalty for breaching R&A's code of conduct, but he was spared.

Reflecting on the incident, Rahm acknowledged realizing the gravity of his outburst when approached by an official later on the 17th hole. Known for his pronounced passion on the golf course, Rahm addressed concerns about potential outbursts, stating he strives to remain authentic but accepts the need to manage his emotions more carefully.

Rahm's intensity, he remarked, is a distinguishing trait among players, notably affecting his performance. He conceded he must exercise better control, especially in moments like the one on the 15th hole, to maintain his competitive edge without compromising conduct.

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