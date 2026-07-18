Jon Rahm's Fiery Moment at the British Open: A Mere Warning

During Friday's British Open, former world number one Jon Rahm escaped with just a warning after displaying frustration by throwing his club. Rahm shot a round of 67, positioning himself four shots behind leader Lucas Herbert. His actions could have resulted in a penalty for breaching R&A's code of conduct, but he was spared.

Reflecting on the incident, Rahm acknowledged realizing the gravity of his outburst when approached by an official later on the 17th hole. Known for his pronounced passion on the golf course, Rahm addressed concerns about potential outbursts, stating he strives to remain authentic but accepts the need to manage his emotions more carefully.

Rahm's intensity, he remarked, is a distinguishing trait among players, notably affecting his performance. He conceded he must exercise better control, especially in moments like the one on the 15th hole, to maintain his competitive edge without compromising conduct.