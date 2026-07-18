Trump Blames Canada for Wildfire Smoke, Threatens New Tariffs

President Donald Trump holds Canada accountable for wildfire smoke affecting the U.S., threatening to impose additional tariffs on Canadian goods. The smoke, originating from Canadian wildfires, has impacted U.S. regions, prompting health warnings. Climate experts attribute increasing wildfires to higher temperatures and drier forests due to global warming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 02:45 IST
Trump Blames Canada for Wildfire Smoke, Threatens New Tariffs
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  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has accused Canada of being responsible for the wildfire smoke currently impacting parts of the United States and has threatened to introduce further tariffs on Canadian imports.

Thick smoke engulfed areas from the Midwest to the Northeast, with officials cautioning residents about potential health risks. Trump, known for his tense relationship with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, stated plans to discuss the issue with Carney, labeling the situation as 'totally unacceptable.'

While Trump blames Canadian forest management, experts point to rising temperatures and drier conditions leading to increased wildfires. The situation underscores the growing urgency of addressing climate change impacts globally.

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