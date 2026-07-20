Training for Typhoons: China's New Reality

In Hangzhou, China, residents like Huang Zhen are gearing up for severe weather by participating in disaster simulations. The Lvxing Disaster Simulation Training Center, which debuted in May 2025, offers a realistic experience of typhoons and flash floods.

For a fee, attendees are exposed to intense conditions, including wind speeds up to 165 kph and massive amounts of water to replicate natural disasters. This training comes as scientists warn of increased extreme weather due to climate change and patterns like El Niño.

With more than 160,000 people trained, the center plans to expand with more locations and scenarios, including fires and earthquakes, to better prepare China's population for future threats.