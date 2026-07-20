Global Refinery Crisis: The Hidden Threat to Energy Markets

The global oil refining industry faces challenges as Middle East and Russia conflicts stress energy markets. Though crude prices have dropped, refinery disruptions continue. Major refineries remain offline, impacting global refining output. The U.S. struggles to meet global demand due to dwindling domestic stockpiles and rising local consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 11:30 IST
Global Refinery Crisis: The Hidden Threat to Energy Markets
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The global oil refining industry is under significant pressure due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Russia, which strain energy markets. Although crude prices have fallen, the struggle persists in refining operations. Gasoline and diesel inventories are low, and refining margins have reached record levels.

Several major refineries in the Middle East remain partially or completely offline due to regional conflicts. Meanwhile, Russia's refining sector faces challenges amid Ukrainian drone attacks. China's reduced refinery runs add to the global impact. Consequently, roughly 5 million barrels per day of refining output were lost, as per the International Energy Agency.

The United States, having played a critical role in global supplies, now faces its own challenges with declining crude inventories and rising domestic demands. The situation underscores the precarious balance of global energy markets, with potential economic ramifications as inventories dwindle further.

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