The European Commission has advised EU member states to suspend penalties for oil and gas companies that contravene its methane emissions law for three years. This decision follows external pressures, particularly from the United States, and aims to ensure Europe's steady fuel supply amidst global energy uncertainties.

The law, set to be enforced from January 2027, requires imported gas to adhere to emissions monitoring standards equivalent to Europe’s. However, with significant parts of the world's oil and LNG supply now affected by geopolitical tensions, such as the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the EU deems this penalty waiver essential to prevent supply disruptions.

While the decision weakens the EU's stringent climate policy on methane emissions temporarily, it stops short of amending the law itself. The Commission's recommendation, though non-binding, is expected to guide national courts in weighing potential legal actions against non-compliant companies.