Gasoline Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Gasoline prices in the U.S. have surged past $4 a gallon due to renewed tensions with Iran causing disruptions in energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The national average price has risen over 30% following attacks on Iran by the U.S. and Israel in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 13:16 IST
Gasoline Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Gasoline prices in the United States have spiked above the $4 mark per gallon as geopolitical tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. The disruption in energy supplies, driven by conflicts affecting the Strait of Hormuz, has been marked as a significant factor.

Since the U.S.-Israel military actions against Iran in late February, the average retail gasoline price has climbed significantly. This increase amounts to more than a 30% rise, highlighting the fragility of global energy markets in response to geopolitical hostilities.

According to the latest data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average for a gallon of gasoline reached $4.0030 on Monday. The situation underscores the vulnerability of energy dependence on critical supply routes.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
3
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
4
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

More Firms, Deeper Poverty? Rethinking the SME Growth Model

A Double Epidemic Is Taking Shape: Malaria Persists, Dengue Expands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026