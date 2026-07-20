Gasoline Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Gasoline prices in the United States have spiked above the $4 mark per gallon as geopolitical tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. The disruption in energy supplies, driven by conflicts affecting the Strait of Hormuz, has been marked as a significant factor.

Since the U.S.-Israel military actions against Iran in late February, the average retail gasoline price has climbed significantly. This increase amounts to more than a 30% rise, highlighting the fragility of global energy markets in response to geopolitical hostilities.

According to the latest data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average for a gallon of gasoline reached $4.0030 on Monday. The situation underscores the vulnerability of energy dependence on critical supply routes.