Gasoline Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
Gasoline prices in the U.S. have surged past $4 a gallon due to renewed tensions with Iran causing disruptions in energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The national average price has risen over 30% following attacks on Iran by the U.S. and Israel in February.
- Country:
- United States
Gasoline prices in the United States have spiked above the $4 mark per gallon as geopolitical tensions escalate between the U.S. and Iran. The disruption in energy supplies, driven by conflicts affecting the Strait of Hormuz, has been marked as a significant factor.
Since the U.S.-Israel military actions against Iran in late February, the average retail gasoline price has climbed significantly. This increase amounts to more than a 30% rise, highlighting the fragility of global energy markets in response to geopolitical hostilities.
According to the latest data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average for a gallon of gasoline reached $4.0030 on Monday. The situation underscores the vulnerability of energy dependence on critical supply routes.
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