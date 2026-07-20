McKenzie defends R31 million World Cup spending by South Africa

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended the South African government's spending of nearly R31 million on its FIFA World Cup 2026 programme, saying the investment was aimed at promoting the country through sport, tourism, culture and business opportunities on one of the world's biggest international stages. The Minister released a detailed breakdown of the expenditure following questions raised in Parliament and public debate over the cost of South Africa's participation in activities linked to the tournament.

Government details how the funds were spent

According to McKenzie, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture spent R30.95 million on official travel, fan engagement activities, hospitality, exhibition matches and cultural programmes. The largest share, R10 million, was allocated to programme activities that showcased South Africa at World Cup host cities. The funding covered exhibition spaces in Mexico City, Atlanta and Monterrey, including their design, construction, branding, lighting, sound systems, logistics, security and operational teams. It also supported the participation of South African artists, musicians, chefs and cultural performers who promoted the country's heritage, tourism and investment opportunities. The department also spent R7.87 million on travel and accommodation for the official delegation, including the Minister, senior officials, project staff and cultural representatives responsible for delivering the programme.

Exhibition match and fan engagement formed part of legacy programme

Another R6.71 million funded the South Africa 2010 Legends Programme, which featured an exhibition football match between members of South Africa's 2010 FIFA World Cup squad and Mexico's 2010 legends. McKenzie said the event celebrated South Africa's football legacy while allowing former national players to represent the country during the global tournament.

The department also spent R3.36 million on official hospitality venues in Atlanta and Monterrey, while R3.01 million covered the cost of 294 official FIFA match tickets used for delegation members, stakeholders and programme participants across three host cities.

Private sponsors funded supporters and media representatives

McKenzie clarified that several activities associated with the World Cup programme were financed separately by private sector partners rather than through public funds. Companies including Brand South Africa, Coca-Cola, HONOR, Betway, Cell C and Old School sponsored lucky fans, journalists, podcasters and social media influencers who travelled as part of the wider World Cup engagement programme. Those sponsorships also covered additional fan mobilisation initiatives and were not included in the department's expenditure. A total of 151 participants travelled to Mexico and the United States as part of South Africa's official World Cup programme, excluding personnel from the appointed service provider.

The Minister said promoting South Africa through sport, arts and culture on an international platform such as the FIFA World Cup falls directly within the department's mandate. He argued that the programme helped introduce international audiences to South African tourism, cuisine, creative industries and investment opportunities while reinforcing the country's sporting legacy.