Fireworks and Flames: Protest Erupts at ICE Offices

A man protesting ICE was detained after setting off fireworks and causing a fire on the steps of the ICE office in Manhattan. The incident, involving a potential gasoline blaze, caused minor injuries. The man's belongings included pellet guns and a manifesto, leading to an ongoing FBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 23:31 IST
Fireworks and Flames: Protest Erupts at ICE Offices
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  • United States

Authorities report that a protester was apprehended on Monday after a fiery demonstration outside the ICE agency's office in Manhattan.

The protester allegedly ignited fireworks and set a fire using what is believed to be gasoline, causing minor injuries to a Federal Protective Service officer.

The suspect's bag contained two pellet guns and a manifesto, prompting an FBI investigation into the incident.

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