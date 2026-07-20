Fireworks and Flames: Protest Erupts at ICE Offices
A man protesting ICE was detained after setting off fireworks and causing a fire on the steps of the ICE office in Manhattan. The incident, involving a potential gasoline blaze, caused minor injuries. The man's belongings included pellet guns and a manifesto, leading to an ongoing FBI investigation.
- Country:
- United States
Authorities report that a protester was apprehended on Monday after a fiery demonstration outside the ICE agency's office in Manhattan.
The protester allegedly ignited fireworks and set a fire using what is believed to be gasoline, causing minor injuries to a Federal Protective Service officer.
The suspect's bag contained two pellet guns and a manifesto, prompting an FBI investigation into the incident.
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