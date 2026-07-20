Inferno in Guadalajara: Spain Battles Its Largest Wildfire of the Year

Spain faces its most significant wildfire of the year in Guadalajara, threatening multiple municipalities amid an intense heatwave. Evacuations are underway with more than 1,000 residents displaced. With temperatures soaring, Spain, Europe’s most fire-prone nation this year, grapples with escalating wildfire risks linked to climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:07 IST
Inferno in Guadalajara: Spain Battles Its Largest Wildfire of the Year
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  • Spain

A massive wildfire continues to ravage Spain's central Guadalajara province, marking the largest blaze of the year as it enters its fifth day. The fire coincides with an impending heatwave, heightening fire risks across the nation. Southern Europe, particularly Spain, is grappling with increasingly severe wildfire seasons, a development attributed to climate change.

In response, authorities have evacuated three additional municipalities, with over 1,000 residents displaced as the La Mierla wildfire expands across more than 26,000 hectares. Regional leader Emiliano Garcia-Page highlighted nearly 30 population centers encircled by flames, emphasizing the challenges facing firefighting efforts. The protection of lives and prevention of the fire reaching urban areas remain paramount priorities.

Spain's weather agency AEMET forecasts the third heatwave of 2026 to last until Thursday, expecting temperatures to surpass 40 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the wildfire peril. The Copernicus wildfire monitoring service reports Spain as the EU's most fire-affected country this year, with 104,423 hectares burned to date, underscoring an alarming trend amid climate uncertainties.

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