Spain Reclaims Top Spot in FIFA Rankings After World Cup Triumph

Spain has regained the top position in the FIFA men's rankings, surpassing Argentina, after defeating them 1-0 in the World Cup finals. This marked Spain's return to the top for the first time since January. Luis de la Fuente led the team to victory after extra time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:53 IST
Spain Reclaims Top Spot in FIFA Rankings After World Cup Triumph
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Spain has surged to the top of the FIFA men's rankings once again. The Spanish men’s national football team, under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, achieved this feat following their triumphant 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup finals.

The nail-biting match, which concluded after extra time on Sunday, enabled Spain to rise to first place for the first time since January, dethroning the previous leaders and World Cup finalists, Argentina, who now occupy the second position.

This pivotal win underscores Spain's resurgence on the international stage, reestablishing them as a dominant force in global soccer.

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