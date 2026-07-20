Spain Reclaims Top Spot in FIFA Rankings After World Cup Triumph

Spain has surged to the top of the FIFA men's rankings once again. The Spanish men’s national football team, under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente, achieved this feat following their triumphant 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup finals.

The nail-biting match, which concluded after extra time on Sunday, enabled Spain to rise to first place for the first time since January, dethroning the previous leaders and World Cup finalists, Argentina, who now occupy the second position.

This pivotal win underscores Spain's resurgence on the international stage, reestablishing them as a dominant force in global soccer.