Spain’s Historic World Cup Win: Unyielding Defense Shuts Down Messi Mania

Spain clinched their first FIFA World Cup title since 2010, defeating Argentina with a crucial extra-time goal from Ferran Torres. Despite Lionel Messi's remarkable tournament performance, Spain's robust defense, led by goalkeeper Unai Simon, secured six clean sheets and the prestigious 'Golden Glove' award, keeping Messi at bay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 21:09 IST
Spain’s Historic World Cup Win: Unyielding Defense Shuts Down Messi Mania
Unai Simon making a save. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Following Spain's monumental triumph in the FIFA World Cup, applause from sports enthusiasts echoed for the strategic prowess of the newly-crowned champions. Chandrakant Naik, former Indian goalkeeper, commended Spain for their tactical expertise, particularly their effective man-to-man marking against Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

An enthralling extra-time strike by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute cemented Spain's victory over title defenders Argentina. Spain, the current Euro champions, dashed Messi’s dreams of consecutive World Cup victories, marking their first title win since 2010 and extending their unbeaten streak to 38 international matches.

Throughout the tournament, Spain’s impeccable defense, orchestrated by goalkeeper Unai Simon, stood out. Simon’s extraordinary feat of seven clean sheets in eight matches, coupled with clinching the 'Golden Glove,' underscores his pivotal role in their success. Meanwhile, Messi, despite a spectacular run with eight goals and four assists, was stymied by Spain’s defensive tenacity.

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