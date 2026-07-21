Fadnavis Defends Police Amid Delhi Protest Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has voiced his support for the actions taken by the Delhi police during the recent protests at Jantar Mantar, asserting that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right, demonstrations that escalate into violence and political disruption are not acceptable.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis emphasized the balance between constitutional rights and responsibilities, stating that while peaceful protests with proper permissions are permissible, actions designed to provoke instability or lacking clarity in leadership can lead to disorder.

The Chief Minister attributed the unrest partly to leaderless agitations, which he claims were manipulated by various elements to further ulterior motives. He clarified that while not all protesters were acting with malicious intent, some had derailed the cause, necessitating police action to maintain order.