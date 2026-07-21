India's 2026 World Cup Squad Aims to Carve New Hockey History

Hockey India announced its 20-member squad for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, with Harmanpreet Singh leading as captain. The team, a blend of experience and youth, is set to compete in Belgium and the Netherlands from 15 to 30 August 2026, aiming to create a new historical milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:57 IST
India's 2026 World Cup Squad Aims to Carve New Hockey History
India men's squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India unveiled its 20-player roster for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, scheduled in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, 2026. Chief Coach Craig Fulton expressed confidence that the team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, could carve a new chapter in the annals of Indian hockey history.

The squad blends seasoned veterans, including midfielder Manpreet Singh, with promising young talents, ensuring a well-rounded team devised not on reputation but through sheer performance, as highlighted by Fulton. The defensive lineup, headed by captain Harmanpreet, features a robust selection including seasoned defenders and rising stars.

In the midfield, experienced players like Manpreet and Hardik Singh will guide a group of promising newcomers, while forwards Mandeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh will lead the offensive charge. India is grouped with England, Pakistan, and Wales, with pool-stage matches set in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Fulton emphasized the team's strategic mindset of 'Press, counter, perform' as a guiding doctrine as they prepare to take on each opponent, beginning with Wales on August 15, followed by England and a highly anticipated match against Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

TRAI report finds Jio leads mobile network performance in Tamil Nadu test

India
2
TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

TRAI releases mobile network performance report for MP highways and Bhopal

India
3
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
4
Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

Coupang Data Leak Raises U.S.-South Korea Tensions

South Korea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Malaysia's MENTARI Mental Health Model Is Transforming Healthcare, Jobs and Communities

AfDB Report Warns Poverty and Food Insecurity Could Delay Africa's Sustainable Development Goals

From AI Hype to Public Trust: OECD Outlines Roadmap for Responsible Government Adoption

Why Asia-Pacific's Financial Markets Must Catch Up With Its Economic Rise to Drive Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026