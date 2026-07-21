India's 2026 World Cup Squad Aims to Carve New Hockey History

Hockey India unveiled its 20-player roster for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, scheduled in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, 2026. Chief Coach Craig Fulton expressed confidence that the team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, could carve a new chapter in the annals of Indian hockey history.

The squad blends seasoned veterans, including midfielder Manpreet Singh, with promising young talents, ensuring a well-rounded team devised not on reputation but through sheer performance, as highlighted by Fulton. The defensive lineup, headed by captain Harmanpreet, features a robust selection including seasoned defenders and rising stars.

In the midfield, experienced players like Manpreet and Hardik Singh will guide a group of promising newcomers, while forwards Mandeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh will lead the offensive charge. India is grouped with England, Pakistan, and Wales, with pool-stage matches set in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Fulton emphasized the team's strategic mindset of 'Press, counter, perform' as a guiding doctrine as they prepare to take on each opponent, beginning with Wales on August 15, followed by England and a highly anticipated match against Pakistan.