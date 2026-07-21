UNESCO Calls for Stronger Global Action to Close Science Gaps

UNESCO has opened the 2026 Global Conference of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (IDSSD) in Paris, bringing together more than 800 ministers, scientists and global leaders to examine how science can better support sustainable development. The event also marks the release of UNESCO's first global report on the Science Decade, highlighting both impressive scientific collaboration and deep inequalities that continue to limit participation by developing countries.

The report shows that while researchers worldwide have responded strongly to global challenges, major gaps in funding, coordination and access to scientific resources continue to prevent many nations from fully benefiting from scientific progress.

Global Science Effort Gains Momentum

According to UNESCO's new report, the first two years of the Science Decade have seen 397 endorsed scientific initiatives across 79 countries, with more than 50 million US dollars in confirmed funding mobilised to support projects linked to all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The initiatives address a wide range of global challenges, including climate change, inequality, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. UNESCO says the growing level of international cooperation demonstrates that the scientific community is ready to contribute practical solutions to some of the world's most pressing issues.

Despite this progress, the report found that 40 per cent of participating initiatives identified weak coordination, rather than funding shortages, as their biggest obstacle, pointing to the need for stronger governance and collaboration between institutions.

Developing Countries Continue to Face Major Barriers

The report highlights significant disparities in global scientific participation. Africa accounts for less than 10 per cent of the Science Decade's initiatives, despite representing 17.5 per cent of the global population.

UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said scientific knowledge already exists to address many global problems, but stronger systems are needed to turn research into policies and practical action that benefit people and the planet.

To help accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals, UNESCO has identified five key reforms. These include changing the way research is rewarded, expanding equal access to scientific infrastructure, strengthening links between researchers and policymakers, rebuilding public trust in science through transparency and scientific literacy, and developing responsible governance for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Open Science Policies Show Progress but Implementation Lags

UNESCO also released new findings on the implementation of its Recommendation on Open Science, adopted in 2021.

The data shows that 81 countries have taken steps to implement the recommendation, with nearly 60 per cent of open science policies introduced during the past five years directly referencing UNESCO's framework.

Even so, gaps remain between policy and action. While 79 per cent of governments report having an open science policy framework, only 41 per cent have concrete implementation plans, and just one in three has established systems to monitor whether those policies are achieving their intended goals.

Young Scientists Take Centre Stage

Alongside the conference, UNESCO, Nature and the AXA Foundation for Human Progress launched Next Generations, a photo exhibition celebrating the work of 11 outstanding young researchers from around the world.

Held under the theme "Science in Action: Charting a Sustainable and Equitable Future for All," the conference will focus on narrowing scientific divides between developed and developing countries, increasing opportunities for women in science, expanding open science practices and rebuilding public confidence in scientific research.