Rising Tensions: Oil Markets on Edge Amid U.S.-Iran Strife

Oil prices inched upward on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions increased following recent exchanges of attacks between the U.S. and Iran, and ongoing threats by Yemen's Houthis to blockade Saudi Arabia's ports. These developments have put pressure on global energy markets.

Brent crude futures rose 48 cents, reaching $89.70 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for the soon-to-expire contract climbed 59 cents to $83.82. The September delivery contract also saw a gain of 50 cents, closing at $82.98.

Despite reports of a proposed 10-day U.S.-Iran ceasefire mediated by international actors, significant differences persist, casting doubt on potential resolutions. Recent U.S. and Iranian military actions emphasize the uncertain energy landscape, with the potential for more prolonged disruptions affecting global oil prices and trade.