Middle East Tensions Soar: Oil Tankers Divert Under Threat

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated further as oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia were forced to reverse course in the Red Sea due to threats from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. This incident reflects a growing conflict impacting some of the world's most crucial energy passageways.

The chaos unfolded after the Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, raising fears of significant disruptions to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf region. In response to U.S. military actions, Iran launched attacks across the Gulf, targeting U.S. interests and raising alarms over water and energy security.

Oil prices have surged amid the violence, but hopes for resumed diplomacy between Tehran and Washington have slightly curbed further rises. Meanwhile, attacks in the Gulf have caused casualties and damaged vital infrastructure, with global repercussions as key shipping lanes remain threatened.