Cosmic Explosions & Mystifying Galactic Systems: Unveiling the Universe's Secrets

Scientists have observed two massive stars in a binary system, both of which exploded as supernovas, leaving behind glowing nebulae. In another discovery, a peculiar planetary system in the Milky Way, featuring a red dwarf orbited by a brown dwarf and a massive gaseous planet, has baffled astronomers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:32 IST
Cosmic Explosions & Mystifying Galactic Systems: Unveiling the Universe's Secrets
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In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have unveiled the explosive fate of two immense stars, each from a binary system, as they erupted into supernovas. These monumental cosmic events left behind striking nebulae, shedding new light on stellar death.

In a separate revelation, astronomers are grappling with the enigmatic nature of a confounding planetary system within our Milky Way. This system hosts a red dwarf star, circled by a brown dwarf, which is intriguingly orbited by a Jupiter-sized gaseous giant.

Utilizing the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, researchers documented these celestial marvels, challenging existing astronomical paradigms and deepening our understanding of cosmic phenomena.

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