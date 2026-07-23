Stellar Mysteries: Explosive Stars and Puzzling Planetary Systems

Astronomers have achieved a groundbreaking discovery by finding evidence of two massive stars that exploded after running out of fuel. These stars, once bound together in a cosmic binary system, ended their lives by creating nebulae, marking the first time such dual explosions have been documented.

In a separate study, scientists are baffled by a newly discovered planetary system within our Milky Way galaxy. This unusual configuration features a red dwarf star, significantly smaller than our sun, being orbited by a brown dwarf, which itself is circled by a giant gaseous planet akin to Jupiter.

The European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile played a pivotal role in these findings, advancing our understanding of stellar end-life processes and challenging existing planetary classification theories.