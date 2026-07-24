WMO Toolkit Helps Europe Strengthen Weather and Climate Services

A new World Meteorological Organization toolkit is giving national weather services, researchers and partner organisations a clearer route to the data they need for weather, climate, water and environmental work across Europe.

The second edition of the WMO Regional Association VI Services and Applications Training and Resource Toolkit brings together selected platforms, repositories and visualisation tools in one practical guide. It is designed to help users find reliable observations, climate records, hydrological information and specialist environmental datasets without spending valuable time navigating scattered sources.

A Practical Guide for Data Users

The toolkit builds on an earlier edition that collected training materials, operational guidance, case studies and knowledge resources for weather, climate and hydrological services. This updated version places stronger attention on the data behind those services, reflecting the growing need for accessible and well-documented information.

National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, often known as NMHSs, can use the guide to identify resources that support daily forecasting, climate monitoring, water management and environmental analysis. Researchers and development partners can also use it to locate datasets and learning opportunities relevant to their work.

Resources Cover Weather, Climate and Water

The guide is organised around common needs faced by data users. It points people towards observation networks and operational weather data, tools for studying present and past climate conditions, and datasets that provide climate projections for future planning.

It also includes hydrological and water-related information, specialised environmental data and training opportunities that can help users build stronger skills in handling and applying data. The selection includes resources from WMO and partner organisations, covering uses that range from routine weather observations to environmental research and climate risk planning.

For institutions with limited time or technical capacity, a single, curated starting point can make it easier to choose appropriate data sources and understand how they can support public services.

Supporting Better Local Services

Reliable data sits at the centre of weather warnings, climate planning and water-related decision-making. Better access can help national services provide information that communities, governments, farmers, emergency responders and businesses can use when facing floods, droughts, extreme heat or changing climate conditions.

The WMO said the toolkit supports stronger regional capacity for developing and delivering effective weather, climate and water services across Regional Association VI, which covers Europe and surrounding areas. The resource will continue to grow as new platforms, datasets, tools and training opportunities become available, allowing it to remain useful as technology and data services develop.