Romanian F-16 Downs Drone: A NATO Airspace Breach

A Romanian F-16 fighter jet successfully intercepted and shot down a drone that had violated the nation's airspace, according to a statement from President Nicusor Dan on social media. The incident occurred early Friday, marking a continuation of a series of similar incursions troubling the NATO member state.

The President reported that the unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed in an uninhabited area, allowing the military operation to proceed without risk to civilians. The Romanian Defence Ministry disclosed that the drone was neutralized near Padina in Buzau County, located in the country's eastern region.

Romania, sharing a significant border with Ukraine, has experienced frequent breaches of its airspace by drones attributed to Russian activities. The ongoing conflict, sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has led to incidents impacting Romanian territories, including a severe incident in late May where a drone strike injured civilians.