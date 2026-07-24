Europe Battles Blazing Wildfires: Spain and France Issue Evacuations

Spain and France are confronting severe wildfire crises, prompting urgent national responses. For the first time, Spain has declared a national emergency due to a wildfire, facilitating coordinated efforts to tackle the devastation. Over 10,000 individuals have been evacuated from areas surrounding Madrid as blazes rage in the mountains west of the city.

Simultaneously, France is battling its own infernos, particularly on the Cap Ferret peninsula, necessitating the evacuation of approximately 40,000 people. Many evacuees were transported to safety by boat as flames threaten tourist hotspots. The French government has called on the European Union for additional firefighting resources.

The firefighting operations involve over 270 emergency personnel, numerous ground units, and several Military Emergency Unit contingents across the affected areas. With 350 fires recorded in Spain so far this year, both countries are reinforcing the need for heightened fire management protocols in the face of escalating climatic challenges.