Blade Nzimande Visit Spotlights Sci-Bono’s Role in Youth Skills

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande is due to visit the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Friday, placing attention on the role science centres can play in improving education and preparing young people for future careers. Sci-Bono, regarded as Africa's largest science centre, has become a key space where learners can experience science beyond the classroom through practical activities, exhibitions and programmes linked to technology and innovation.

Science learning beyond the classroom

The visit is expected to focus on Sci-Bono's vision for science education and its efforts to expand learning in science, technology, research, engineering, arts and mathematics, commonly known as STREAM education. For many learners, centres such as Sci-Bono provide an early opportunity to engage directly with subjects that can otherwise feel distant or difficult in a traditional classroom setting. Hands-on learning can help students understand how scientific ideas connect to daily life, new technologies and potential career paths.

Government support for science centres

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation is responsible for policy related to science centres in South Africa. It sees these institutions as important links between the public, schools, researchers and the wider innovation sector. The department provides funding and other support to science centres while overseeing a quality assurance framework intended to strengthen how they operate across the country. This support reflects a wider government focus on improving science education and encouraging more young people to consider science-based professions.

Building pathways into future careers

Sci-Bono's programmes are designed to introduce young people to science, technology and innovation in ways that build confidence and curiosity. The centre's work is especially relevant as South Africa seeks stronger skills in fields that can support economic growth, research and industrial development.

Nzimande's visit will also highlight cooperation between government, communities and education partners in creating opportunities for young people. Developing scientific and technical skills is increasingly seen as central to helping learners participate in a changing economy shaped by digital tools, engineering, research and emerging technologies.

A stronger focus on youth empowerment

The centre's work shows why access to science education matters beyond academic results. Exposure to experiments, problem-solving and innovation can help learners picture themselves in careers they may not have previously considered.

As government continues to place youth skills and innovation high on its agenda, institutions such as Sci-Bono are expected to remain important in making science more accessible, practical and relevant to communities across South Africa.