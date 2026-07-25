Noah Lyles Dominates U.S. Championships with Electrifying 100m Victory

Noah Lyles proved his mettle by winning the 100 meters at the U.S. Championships in 9.79 seconds. Amid an 'off year', Lyles showcased speed and determination in New York. Sha'Carri Richardson and Cooper Lutkenhaus also delivered standout performances, thrilling fans at Randall's Island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 06:48 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 06:48 IST
Noah Lyles Dominates U.S. Championships with Electrifying 100m Victory
Noah Lyles
  • Country:
  • United States

Noah Lyles reasserted his dominance in American track by clinching the 100 meters crown at the U.S. Championships, clocking a world-leading 9.79 seconds. The reigning Olympic champion took command from the start, finishing ahead of Ronnie Baker and Kenny Bednarek at Icahn Stadium.

The victory matches Lyles’ personal best from the Paris Games, clearly signaling that even in an 'off year', he remains committed to maintaining high performance standards. The championships, while lacking typical global event qualifiers, didn’t disappoint as Sha'Carri Richardson and Cooper Lutkenhaus captivated the audience with their outstanding efforts.

Richardson triumphed in the women's 100m with a 10.77 second finish, while Lutkenhaus impressed in the men's 800m heats. Meanwhile, top talents like Roisin Willis and Khaleb McRae further showcased their prowess, promising thrilling finals ahead on Saturday.

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