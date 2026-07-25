Elon Musk's Boring Company Eyes $20B Valuation
Elon Musk's tunnel construction startup, Boring Company, is reportedly in discussions to secure additional funding, potentially boosting its valuation to approximately $20 billion. The Wall Street Journal revealed these developments, citing anonymous individuals with insider knowledge of the ongoing negotiations.
- Country:
- United States
Elon Musk's ambitious tunnel construction venture, the Boring Company, is rumored to be in negotiations to attract new investors. These talks could propel the company's valuation to an impressive $20 billion, according to sources close to discussions.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that individuals with insider information have revealed the company's efforts to secure additional funding.
This move signifies a significant potential growth trajectory for the startup, which has been pioneering innovative underground transportation solutions.