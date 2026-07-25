Elon Musk's Boring Company Eyes $20B Valuation

Elon Musk's ambitious tunnel construction venture, the Boring Company, is rumored to be in negotiations to attract new investors. These talks could propel the company's valuation to an impressive $20 billion, according to sources close to discussions.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that individuals with insider information have revealed the company's efforts to secure additional funding.

This move signifies a significant potential growth trajectory for the startup, which has been pioneering innovative underground transportation solutions.