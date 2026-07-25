Epic Returns: Insights from Comic-Con on 'Rings of Power' and 'Blade Runner 2099'

San Diego Comic-Con became the epicenter for fantasy fans on Friday as 'Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power' and 'Blade Runner 2099' took center stage, unveiling thrilling footage and casting updates.

At the 'Rings of Power' panel, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay highlighted the upcoming Season 3, set in a more perilous Middle Earth where the War of the Elves and Sauron accelerates. New cast members, including Jamie Campbell Bower and Simon Pegg, are set to deepen the story's dark narrative.

Meanwhile, Prime Video teased scenes from 'Blade Runner 2099,' starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer, promising an intense continuation of the legendary series, set to premiere later this year. Fans eagerly await both series set to enhance their respective universes.