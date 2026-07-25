Tragic Wildfire Claims Life in Valencia
A man was tragically found dead in his car in a ravine following a wildfire in Manises, Valencia, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry.
- Country:
- Spain
A tragic incident has occurred in Manises, Valencia, where a man has lost his life due to a wildfire. The Spanish Interior Ministry confirmed the fatality on Saturday.
Officials reported that the man was discovered inside a car, tragically positioned in a ravine, indicating the devastating reach of the fire.
This incident underscores the dangers of wildfires, which continue to pose significant risks to life and property in affected regions.
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