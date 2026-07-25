Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Tyumen Refinery in Western Siberia

A drone strike by Ukraine ignited a fire at the Tyumen refinery in Siberia. This attack, highlighting Kyiv’s expanding reach, was quickly controlled, but potential disruptions in output could strain the domestic fuel market already facing shortages due to ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 22:04 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strike Targets Tyumen Refinery in Western Siberia
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A Ukrainian drone strike ignited a fire at the Tyumen refinery in western Siberia, local Russian authorities confirmed Saturday. The blaze was swiftly extinguished, according to Tyumen regional Governor Alexander Moor.

This attack, occurring over 2,000 km from Ukrainian borders, highlights Kyiv's expanding campaign targeting Russian energy infrastructure. Governor Moor indicated that the fire didn't result in casualties, yet he offered no additional information on the incident.

Although the fire was swiftly managed, any potential disruption in production at the refinery—processing around 6 million tons of crude annually—could exacerbate current shortages in Russia's domestic fuel market, a situation that has worsened since Ukraine increased its attacks on oil facilities in May.

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