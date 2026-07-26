Impending 'Super' El Niño Threatens Africa With Economic Turmoil and Mass Migration

An anticipated 'super' El Niño could cause an economic impact of $10 to $20 billion across Africa and trigger mass migration, according to Anthony Nyong, the African Development Bank's top climate expert. The severe weather pattern, resulting from warming Pacific Ocean trends, might become one of the strongest on record.

In addition to food and water security concerns, the El Niño event may undermine government finances and banking sectors by damaging infrastructure and exacerbating debt issues in strapped economies. Nyong indicated nations heavily impacted could see GDP reductions of 1% to 2%.

As climate finance needs surge, Africa may require an additional $30 billion to $50 billion in adaptation funds. The AfDB plans to restructure investments and access multilateral support to mitigate El Niño's impacts. A seminar in September will address how to support countries amid looming crises.