Impending 'Super' El Niño Threatens Africa With Economic Turmoil and Mass Migration
A 'super' El Niño is poised to severely impact Africa, inflicting a potential $10-20 billion economic hit, according to the African Development Bank's climate director. The phenomenon threatens food and water security, government finances, and could lead to mass migration from affected regions due to extreme weather conditions.
- Country:
- Africa
An anticipated 'super' El Niño could cause an economic impact of $10 to $20 billion across Africa and trigger mass migration, according to Anthony Nyong, the African Development Bank's top climate expert. The severe weather pattern, resulting from warming Pacific Ocean trends, might become one of the strongest on record.
In addition to food and water security concerns, the El Niño event may undermine government finances and banking sectors by damaging infrastructure and exacerbating debt issues in strapped economies. Nyong indicated nations heavily impacted could see GDP reductions of 1% to 2%.
As climate finance needs surge, Africa may require an additional $30 billion to $50 billion in adaptation funds. The AfDB plans to restructure investments and access multilateral support to mitigate El Niño's impacts. A seminar in September will address how to support countries amid looming crises.
ALSO READ
-
Inferno Exodus: Unprecedented Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations in France and Spain
-
Inferno Advances: Southwest Europe Battles Unprecedented Wildfires
-
Wildfire Exodus: Unprecedented Displacement in Southwestern France
-
Unseen Inferno: France and Spain Battle Historic Wildfires
-
Infernos Rage Across France and Spain: A Battle Against Unprecedented Wildfires