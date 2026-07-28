Saipem Faces Gulf Disruption Challenges: Earnings Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Italian oil and gas contractor Saipem cut its 2026 earnings forecast, causing shares to drop 7%. Disruptions in the Gulf and delays in tenders contributed to logistical challenges and increased costs. Saipem expects to recover some expenses but faces ongoing geopolitical uncertainties impacting operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 16:28 IST
Saipem Faces Gulf Disruption Challenges: Earnings Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions
  • Country:
  • Italy

Saipem, a leading Italian oil and gas contractor, slashed its 2026 core earnings forecast, sparking a 7% decline in its share value. This downturn comes as the company navigates significant disruptions in the Gulf due to geopolitical tensions, particularly the intermittent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The contractor, facing unexpectedly high logistics costs, including expenses for barge rates, insurance, storage, and workforce repatriation, is dealing with tender delays initially impacting their financial outlook. Despite these challenges, Saipem remains optimistic about recovering some costs through client negotiations next year.

Saipem's strategic spending on security enhancements for its personnel highlights the cautious stance businesses are taking amidst current violence in the Gulf region. The recent sale of its shallow-water drilling division also affects its financial projections, as global spending trends signal regional shifts in the oil and gas sector.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026