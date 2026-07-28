Saipem Faces Gulf Disruption Challenges: Earnings Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Saipem, a leading Italian oil and gas contractor, slashed its 2026 core earnings forecast, sparking a 7% decline in its share value. This downturn comes as the company navigates significant disruptions in the Gulf due to geopolitical tensions, particularly the intermittent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The contractor, facing unexpectedly high logistics costs, including expenses for barge rates, insurance, storage, and workforce repatriation, is dealing with tender delays initially impacting their financial outlook. Despite these challenges, Saipem remains optimistic about recovering some costs through client negotiations next year.

Saipem's strategic spending on security enhancements for its personnel highlights the cautious stance businesses are taking amidst current violence in the Gulf region. The recent sale of its shallow-water drilling division also affects its financial projections, as global spending trends signal regional shifts in the oil and gas sector.