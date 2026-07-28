Kumamoto Earthquake Triggers Chaos and Crisis

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, plunging thousands of homes into darkness and causing structural damage across the region.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reported significant injuries, infrastructural damage, and fires. With about 300,000 people urged to evacuate, around 3,600 soldiers are being deployed to aid in the disaster recovery as aftershocks persist.

The quake's epicenter was located approximately 20 kilometers south of Kumamoto city. Transport services, including rail and airlines, faced disruptions, while major companies such as TSMC and Sony evacuated their employees due to safety concerns.