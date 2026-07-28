Roberto Mancini's Remarkable Return: Italy's Soccer Savior

In a significant development for Italian football, former national team manager Roberto Mancini is poised to make a comeback as head coach. The decision follows the exit of Gennaro Gattuso, who parted ways with the team after a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Italian Football Federation's President, Giovanni Malago, confirmed Mancini's appointment during a Federal Council meeting. Malago emphasized Mancini's capability, noting his past success leading Italy to victory at the 2021 European Championship.

Mancini's return signals renewed hope for Italy after missing out on three consecutive World Cup appearances. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see if he can revive the four-time world champions' fortunes.