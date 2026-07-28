Roberto Mancini Returns: Italy's National Team Reboot

Roberto Mancini is set for a second term as Italy's national team coach, replacing Gennaro Gattuso. Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup, prompting changes. Mancini, who led Italy to a European Championship title, replaces Gattuso after a disappointing qualifying campaign. Other candidates declined the role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 17:34 IST
Roberto Mancini Returns: Italy's National Team Reboot
Roberto Mancini
  • Country:
  • Italy

Roberto Mancini is poised to take the helm as Italy's national football coach for a second tenure, a source confirmed on Tuesday.

Mancini is set to replace Gennaro Gattuso following Italy's failure to secure a spot in the World Cup under Gattuso's leadership. This marks the third consecutive time Italy has not qualified for the event. The Italian Football Federation's President, Giovanni Malago, announced Mancini’s appointment during a Federal Council meeting.

Mancini, who is renowned for leading Italy to victory in the European Championship in 2021, previously managed Inter Milan, Fiorentina, and Manchester City. His return comes amid leadership changes, as Paolo Maldini and Leonardo resigned after failing to secure Andrea Pirlo due to external controversies. Notably, Pep Guardiola had also declined the coaching opportunity.

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