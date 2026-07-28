Roberto Mancini Returns: Italy's National Team Reboot

Roberto Mancini is poised to take the helm as Italy's national football coach for a second tenure, a source confirmed on Tuesday.

Mancini is set to replace Gennaro Gattuso following Italy's failure to secure a spot in the World Cup under Gattuso's leadership. This marks the third consecutive time Italy has not qualified for the event. The Italian Football Federation's President, Giovanni Malago, announced Mancini’s appointment during a Federal Council meeting.

Mancini, who is renowned for leading Italy to victory in the European Championship in 2021, previously managed Inter Milan, Fiorentina, and Manchester City. His return comes amid leadership changes, as Paolo Maldini and Leonardo resigned after failing to secure Andrea Pirlo due to external controversies. Notably, Pep Guardiola had also declined the coaching opportunity.