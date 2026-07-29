Frenzied Rescue Efforts in Southern Japan after Devastating Earthquake: A Race Against Time

Rescuers in southern Japan raced against time on Wednesday, desperate to find survivors following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that claimed at least 13 lives. The powerful quake disrupted power, damaged roads, and led to an explosion at a shopping mall in Kumamoto.

Eight individuals were rescued from the partially collapsed mall, where an explosion likely connected to the quake killed two young women and left many unaccounted for. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asserted that thorough efforts were underway to save as many as possible, amid suspicions of a gas explosion.

Across the region, thousands face evacuations, and critical infrastructure, including hospitals, struggle with power outages and overwhelming demand for emergency care. Authorities warn residents of potential aftershocks and heat-related illnesses as efforts to stabilize the situation continue.