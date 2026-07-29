Devastation in Kumamoto: 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake has rocked southern Japan, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 individuals and significant infrastructural damage. The quake, centered near Kumamoto City, led to widespread power outages and displaced thousands from their homes.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, targeting areas like the partially collapsed Aeon shopping mall, where an explosion occurred shortly after the quake. Investigators suspect a gas leak as emergency teams continue searching for survivors amidst numerous aftershocks.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant for potential subsequent quakes and landslides. Meanwhile, disrupted services and plant closures reflect the broader impact on regional industries and highlight Japan's continual seismic vulnerability.