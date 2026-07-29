Fed's Uncertain Path: Warsh's Silence Fuels Rate Speculation

The Federal Reserve is poised to maintain steady interest rates this Wednesday, despite mounting concerns over inflation among its policymakers. The decision remains uncertain due to the no-guidance policy adopted by U.S. central bank chief Kevin Warsh, who has split opinions within the Fed's 18-member committee. Warsh's preference will likely sway the outcome.

The Fed's policy-setting committee will announce their decision at 2 p.m. EDT, followed by a press conference led by Warsh. The central bank leader emphasizes the importance of not guiding markets on interest rate expectations, encouraging investors to react based on economic data.

Market speculation is rife, with financial markets predicting a one-in-three chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate hike. Economists argue for a modest increase to manage inflation, while political pressures from the White House add another layer of complexity.