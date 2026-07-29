Paraguana Refining Center: From Symbol of Wealth to Economic Challenge

The Paraguana Refining Center in western Venezuela stands as a poignant reminder of the nation's past oil wealth, now overshadowed by decaying infrastructure and dwindling capacities. Once capable of processing 955,000 barrels per day, the complex now operates far below its potential, highlighting the culmination of years of underinvestment and neglect.

Home to the Amuay and Cardon refineries, the once-mighty center faces dire conditions due to seismic damages and lack of maintenance. Industry experts argue that reviving Venezuela's refinery capabilities would demand at least $20 billion, emphasizing the monumental challenge facing the interim government in seeking foreign investment amidst political turbulence.

While some multinational oil enterprises show tentative interest post-Maduro, their focus remains on crude production over refining, viewing Venezuela's heavy crude as better suited for U.S. refineries. The government's current priorities lean towards recovering from devastating earthquakes and maintaining political stability, leaving refineries in disrepair.