Houthis Eye Shipping Fees in Strategic Red Sea
Yemen's Houthi group is considering imposing fees on commercial ships sailing through the southern Red Sea, following a recent naval blockade against Saudi Arabia. The potential fees would apply to most vessels navigating the Bab el-Mandeb passage. Discussions with Iranian counterparts on this issue have been reported.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Houthi group is contemplating the imposition of fees on commercial vessels navigating the southern Red Sea, as disclosed by regional insiders with knowledge of the matter. This development follows a recent proclamation of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, potentially escalating tensions in the region.
The Houthis, aligned with Iran, declared the maritime embargo on July 20, targeting Saudi waterways and expanding their campaign against the U.S. and its allies. The discussed fees would apply primarily to vessels passing through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, although implementation remains uncertain.
A meeting with Iranian officials in July reportedly explored the strategic implications of such a policy, aiming to normalize tariffs on international waterways. Notably, Chinese ships could be exempt, reflecting China's significant ties as the top importer of Saudi oil. The proposal faces anticipated opposition, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.
ALSO READ
-
China and Yemen's Houthis: Direct Talks to Secure Red Sea Passage
-
Trade Routes in Turmoil: Bab el-Mandeb's Busy Day Amid Tensions
-
Record Commodity Ship Passage through Bab el-Mandeb Amid Regional Tensions
-
Gulf States Propose Plan for Hormuz Management amid US-Iran Tensions
-
Red Sea Tensions: Houthis Escalate with Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Tanker