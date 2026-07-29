Houthis Eye Shipping Fees in Strategic Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi group is contemplating the imposition of fees on commercial vessels navigating the southern Red Sea, as disclosed by regional insiders with knowledge of the matter. This development follows a recent proclamation of a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, potentially escalating tensions in the region.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran, declared the maritime embargo on July 20, targeting Saudi waterways and expanding their campaign against the U.S. and its allies. The discussed fees would apply primarily to vessels passing through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, although implementation remains uncertain.

A meeting with Iranian officials in July reportedly explored the strategic implications of such a policy, aiming to normalize tariffs on international waterways. Notably, Chinese ships could be exempt, reflecting China's significant ties as the top importer of Saudi oil. The proposal faces anticipated opposition, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.