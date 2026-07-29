India Marks Global Tiger Day with Focus on Conservation and Community

India celebrated Global Tiger Day 2026 with a renewed commitment to protecting its wildlife, as Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav called for a stronger connection between people and nature. Speaking at an event organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in New Delhi, he said conservation should become a way of life rather than just an environmental responsibility.

The programme brought together wildlife experts, forest officials, frontline staff, students and conservationists to celebrate India's achievements in tiger conservation while highlighting the importance of public participation in protecting forests and wildlife.

India's tiger numbers continue to grow

Addressing the gathering, Bhupender Yadav said India has made significant progress in wildlife conservation over the past decade. He noted that the country's tiger population has reached 3,682, while the number of tiger reserves has expanded to 58 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that India has also increased the number of elephant reserves, national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, protected areas, community reserves and wetlands, strengthening the country's conservation network.

The Minister said nature should not be viewed only as a place for tourism or recreation but as something that deserves respect and care. He encouraged citizens to adopt lifestyles that support environmental protection and draw inspiration from the natural world.

Eco-tourism portal launched

During the event, the Minister launched the NTCA Eco-tourism webpage, which brings together information on all tiger reserves through a single platform. The portal provides direct links to official websites for safari bookings and accommodation, making travel planning easier while promoting responsible and sustainable tourism.

He said the initiative would improve access to reliable information and encourage visitors to experience India's wildlife in an environmentally responsible manner.

Sharing conservation knowledge

Bhupender Yadav urged forest officers and conservation professionals to document their experiences, saying wildlife conservation is shaped not only by scientific data but also by traditional knowledge, field experience and personal commitment.

He emphasised that practical lessons from years of work in forests can help develop better policies and improve conservation strategies. He also called for stronger capacity building for forest personnel by adopting global best practices and highlighted the role of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in promoting international cooperation and knowledge sharing.

Honouring conservation champions

The celebrations recognised the efforts of wildlife officers, frontline forest staff and other contributors through the NTCA Awards for outstanding work in tiger conservation and protected area management.

An exhibition featuring winning entries from painting, sketching, slogan-writing and mask-making competitions on the theme "Save Tiger" showcased the creativity of school students from Delhi-NCR. The Ministry also organised a nationwide awareness campaign through Eco-clubs, with special attention given to schools located near tiger reserves.

Five publications were released during the event, including the July 2026 edition of the STRIPES outreach journal, the Security Audit Report of 24 Tiger Reserves, a report on Sloth Bear habitat suitability across tiger landscapes, Tigers of the World, and The Rehman Khera Tiger.

The celebrations highlighted India's continuing focus on science-based conservation, responsible eco-tourism, public awareness and stronger community participation to secure the future of tigers and their habitats.