Perenco Pollution Scandal Rocks DRC

A government audit has placed French-British oil company Perenco under scrutiny for its operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The audit’s preliminary findings, shared with Reuters, indicate that the company may be responsible for environmental pollution.

According to the report, Perenco's activities are linked to adverse environmental effects with potentially harmful impacts on the local population. This revelation has raised significant concerns among environmental groups and the Congolese government about the company's compliance with existing regulations.

The audit’s disclosure highlights the critical need for transparency and accountability in the oil sector, particularly in regions vulnerable to environmental degradation. Further investigations are expected to continue to assess the full extent of the pollution and its implications.