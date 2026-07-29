Blistering Heatwaves Wreak Havoc: Wildfires Ravage France and Spain

France and Spain are under siege from a relentless heatwave, sparking incendiary conditions that have fueled wildfires across the region. On Wednesday, authorities in both countries reported escalating temperatures exacerbating the fire threat, with extensive evacuations already underway.

In southwest France, temperatures climbed to a scorching 42 degrees Celsius, aggravating the efforts of firefighters to contain a massive blaze near Bordeaux. Despite some stabilization overnight, officials warned that the danger persists, as high winds pose continuous challenges.

Across the border in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reported active wildfires in multiple regions, signaling a painstaking struggle against the inferno, as local communities brace for potential evacuations. The fires have ravaged vast forest areas, with the heatwaves transforming the landscape into an unprecedented disaster zone.