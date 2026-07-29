Drone Strike on U.S.-Owned Gas Tanker Sparks Concerns at Egyptian Port

A drone reportedly hit a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at the Egyptian port of Damietta. Maritime security firm Ambrey disclosed this initial assessment, while Inchcape reported two gas tankers caught fire at the location, raising security alarms in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 21:32 IST
Drone Strike on U.S.-Owned Gas Tanker Sparks Concerns at Egyptian Port
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

A U.S.-owned gas storage tanker was reportedly hit by a drone at Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Damietta, according to maritime security firm Ambrey. The incident raised immediate concerns over maritime safety in the area.

This assessment was further corroborated by Inchcape, a port services firm, which reported in a separate statement that two gas tankers had caught fire at the same location, intensifying safety alarms.

The incident underscores vulnerabilities in maritime transport, especially concerning the strategic importance of gas storage and the potential implications for international energy logistics.

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