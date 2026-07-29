Europe Battles Ravaging Wildfires Amid Climate Crisis

Europe is grappling with widespread wildfires exacerbated by human-driven climate change, as two Greek firefighters die battling a blaze in Crete. The continent faces heightened fire risks with strong winds and searing temperatures, prompting mass evacuations and destruction across tourist destinations in Spain and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 21:40 IST
Europe Battles Ravaging Wildfires Amid Climate Crisis
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  • Country:
  • Greece

Two Greek firefighters lost their lives on Wednesday while combating a wildfire on the island of Crete, as the blaze spread across Europe despite a temporary relief in Spain. They became trapped in their vehicle, transitioning between fire fronts.

Sifis Vavourakis, the village president of Krya Vrysi, reported the fire's escalation made control difficult, prompting evacuations in nearby villages due to the blaze's rapid spread. Meanwhile, European countries brace for increased fire risks in the upcoming weeks.

Europe continues to endure record-setting heatwaves this year, intensifying conditions conducive to wildfires. These severe weather patterns highlight the urgent impacts of human-induced climate change on the continent's environmental stability.

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