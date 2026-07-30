Inferno in Crete: Unsparing Wildfires Devastate Greece

Greek firefighters are battling raging wildfires on Crete, which have claimed the lives of three firefighters. High winds have exacerbated the situation, leading to evacuations of residents and tourists from affected areas. The fires have damaged crops and homes, highlighting the intensifying impact of climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 12:19 IST
Inferno in Crete: Unsparing Wildfires Devastate Greece
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ATHENS - Greek firefighters are locked in a fierce battle against wildfires ravaging the island of Crete for a second consecutive day. The fires have already claimed three firefighters' lives, while two others have sustained minor injuries.

Winds have driven the flames dangerously close to populated areas, necessitating the evacuation of hundreds of residents and tourists from regions like Krya Vrysi. Agricultural lands, including olive groves, have suffered extensive damage.

Strong winds have thwarted aerial firefighting efforts. The fires' rapid spread underscores concerns about climate change, which has heated Europe to record temperatures this year, increasing the risk of such catastrophic blazes.

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