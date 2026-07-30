Inferno in Crete: Unsparing Wildfires Devastate Greece

ATHENS - Greek firefighters are locked in a fierce battle against wildfires ravaging the island of Crete for a second consecutive day. The fires have already claimed three firefighters' lives, while two others have sustained minor injuries.

Winds have driven the flames dangerously close to populated areas, necessitating the evacuation of hundreds of residents and tourists from regions like Krya Vrysi. Agricultural lands, including olive groves, have suffered extensive damage.

Strong winds have thwarted aerial firefighting efforts. The fires' rapid spread underscores concerns about climate change, which has heated Europe to record temperatures this year, increasing the risk of such catastrophic blazes.