Mystery Missile in Poland: Tensions Flare on NATO's Border

A Russian missile reportedly breached the airspace of NATO-member Poland, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry. This assertion comes after a crater and debris were discovered in Poland following an explosive incident.

In the wake of Russian strikes that claimed lives in Ukraine, Poland swiftly deployed fighter jets to bolster its airspace defense. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced the intrusion via social media, specifying that a Russian Kh-101 missile was involved.

Polish and military officials are currently investigating the incident, with helicopter units identifying a likely crash site near Tarnawa-Kolonia. Prime Minister Donald Tusk is on site, managing a special coordination team to determine the object's nature. Tensions are mounting as this situation unfolds.