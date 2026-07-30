Scorching Summers: Germany's Deadly Heatwave Impact
Germany has seen around 9,800 heat-related deaths this year as temperatures soar over 40 degrees Celsius. The elderly, especially those 75 and older, are most affected. Prolonged high temperatures have significantly increased the mortality rate, with similar trends expected as summer continues.
- Country:
- Germany
An estimated 9,800 people in Germany have died this year from heat-related causes, according to a report by the country's health institute, RKI. As temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius, the elderly, particularly those aged 75 and older, are bearing the brunt.
The RKI report highlights a significant increase in mortality rates during weeks with average temperatures exceeding 20 degrees Celsius. "We anticipate that further heatwaves this summer could lead to a similar escalation in deaths," it warned.
Germany already faced a record-breaking heatwave in June, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in many regions, adding to concerns about the ongoing summer's potential toll.