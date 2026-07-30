Scorching Summers: Germany's Deadly Heatwave Impact

An estimated 9,800 people in Germany have died this year from heat-related causes, according to a report by the country's health institute, RKI. As temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius, the elderly, particularly those aged 75 and older, are bearing the brunt.

The RKI report highlights a significant increase in mortality rates during weeks with average temperatures exceeding 20 degrees Celsius. "We anticipate that further heatwaves this summer could lead to a similar escalation in deaths," it warned.

Germany already faced a record-breaking heatwave in June, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in many regions, adding to concerns about the ongoing summer's potential toll.