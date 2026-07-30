Ancient Reptilian Marvel: A Glimpse into Austronaga's Past

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have unearthed a fossil in China of a 245-million-year-old marine reptile known as Austronaga minuta. This remarkable find, made in Yunnan Province, reveals perfectly preserved remains including its stomach, liver, and intestines, offering an unparalleled glimpse into prehistoric reptilian anatomy.

Austronaga, part of the Triassic Period, exhibited features ideal for aquatic life. With a long neck, narrow snout, and fang-like teeth, it was adept at catching fish. Its anatomy suggests it primarily used its tail for propulsion, making it an agile swimmer, a trait rare among its archosaur relatives.

The fossil provides a window into its digestive system, highlighting a simple, single-chambered stomach differing from later reptiles. Additionally, preserved red-colored liver tissue astonished researchers, indicating elevated iron levels. These findings redefine our understanding of early reptile evolution and their adaptation to marine environments.