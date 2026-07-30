Rising Tensions: Houthi Attacks Escalate Red Sea Insurance Risks

Insurance costs are surging as London's marine insurance market reacts to recent Houthi attacks on ships by widening its 'high risk' zone in the Red Sea. This decision, communicated by the Joint War Committee, signals rising tensions in a region critical to global trade.

The revised zone encompasses larger areas near Saudi Arabian ports, including near Jizan. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, declared a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia on July 20, heightening conflict with the U.S. and its allies.

According to JWC Secretary Neil Roberts, this move to adjust the zone reflects the uptick in attacks, leading to significantly increased war insurance costs for routes around Saudi Arabian ports, most notably affecting critical transit points like Yanbu and Jeddah.