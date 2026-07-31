Around 60,000 people estimated to have crossed into Ceuta, enclave's leader says

A massive influx of approximately 60,000 migrants has overwhelmed Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa, with more than half of its population now affected.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 17:02 IST
Around 60,000 people estimated to have crossed into Ceuta, enclave's leader says
  • Country:
  • Spain

‌Around 60,000 ​people ‌were estimated to have crossed into ‌Ceuta in ‌the past few days, ⁠the leader ​of ⁠the Spanish ⁠enclave in North ​Africa, Juan ⁠Jesus Vivas, told ⁠reporters ​on Friday, more ⁠than half ⁠of Ceuta's ⁠population.

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