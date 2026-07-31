Around 60,000 people estimated to have crossed into Ceuta, enclave's leader says
A massive influx of approximately 60,000 migrants has overwhelmed Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa, with more than half of its population now affected.
- Country:
- Spain
Around 60,000 people were estimated to have crossed into Ceuta in the past few days, the leader of the Spanish enclave in North Africa, Juan Jesus Vivas, told reporters on Friday, more than half of Ceuta's population.
ALSO READ
-
Spain says huge surge across border into enclave has reversed, half of migrants go back
-
UK PM says Spain migrant crossings are 'concerning'
-
WRAPUP 1-Wildfires ease near Bordeaux and Madrid, bringing respite
-
Soccer-Denia becomes Czech Republic's first foreign head coach
-
France ready to help out Spain, including via EU's Frontex