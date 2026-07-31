Around 60,000 people estimated to have crossed into Ceuta, enclave's leader says

‌Around 60,000 ​people ‌were estimated to have crossed into ‌Ceuta in ‌the past few days, ⁠the leader ​of ⁠the Spanish ⁠enclave in North ​Africa, Juan ⁠Jesus Vivas, told ⁠reporters ​on Friday, more ⁠than half ⁠of Ceuta's ⁠population.