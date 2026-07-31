Ukraine says it struck Russian logistics centres, sea terminal

Ukrainian forces have launched a series of strikes against Russian logistics centres and a sea terminal in the Krasnodar region, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 16:04 IST
Ukraine says it struck Russian logistics centres, sea terminal
  • Country:
  • Russia

‌The Ukrainian ​military struck three ‌logistics centres across Russia as ‌well as ‌a sea terminal in the ⁠Krasnodar ​region, ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠said.

Sites in ​Sarapul, Kazan and ⁠Volgograd came ⁠under ​attack, Zelenskiy said in ⁠a statement on ⁠X.

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