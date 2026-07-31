Ukraine says it struck Russian logistics centres, sea terminal

‌The Ukrainian ​military struck three ‌logistics centres across Russia as ‌well as ‌a sea terminal in the ⁠Krasnodar ​region, ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠said.

Sites in ​Sarapul, Kazan and ⁠Volgograd came ⁠under ​attack, Zelenskiy said in ⁠a statement on ⁠X.