Ukraine says it struck Russian logistics centres, sea terminal
Ukrainian forces have launched a series of strikes against Russian logistics centres and a sea terminal in the Krasnodar region, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
- Country:
- Russia
The Ukrainian military struck three logistics centres across Russia as well as a sea terminal in the Krasnodar region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
Sites in Sarapul, Kazan and Volgograd came under attack, Zelenskiy said in a statement on X.
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