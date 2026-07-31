Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident, PM says

​Poland ‌summoned the Russian ambassador ​in connection ‌with a missile which fell on Polish territory ‌on Thursday, Prime ‌Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

An object ⁠that ​came ⁠down in eastern Poland ⁠on Thursday appeared to ​be a Russian missile, ⁠authorities said after ⁠they found ​a crater and scattered ⁠debris in a field ⁠following ⁠reports of an explosion.