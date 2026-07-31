Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident, PM says
Poland summoned the Russian ambassador after a missile fell on its territory, with authorities initially suggesting it was a Russian missile that caused the explosion.
- Country:
- Poland
Poland summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with a missile which fell on Polish territory on Thursday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.
An object that came down in eastern Poland on Thursday appeared to be a Russian missile, authorities said after they found a crater and scattered debris in a field following reports of an explosion.
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