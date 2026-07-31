Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident, PM says

Poland summoned the Russian ambassador after a missile fell on its territory, with authorities initially suggesting it was a Russian missile that caused the explosion.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 18:21 IST
Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident, PM says
Donald Tusk
  • Country:
  • Poland

​Poland ‌summoned the Russian ambassador ​in connection ‌with a missile which fell on Polish territory ‌on Thursday, Prime ‌Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

An object ⁠that ​came ⁠down in eastern Poland ⁠on Thursday appeared to ​be a Russian missile, ⁠authorities said after ⁠they found ​a crater and scattered ⁠debris in a field ⁠following ⁠reports of an explosion.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

AI in Industry 4.0 and 5.0: The Innovation Race Beyond Automation

Why the Future of Logistics Depends on Connecting AI, IoT and Blockchain

IMF Backs Tanzania's Economy, But Will Structural Reforms Unlock Its Full Growth Potential?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026